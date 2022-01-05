UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2022 | 04:49 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 55.92 yuan (8.78 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 2.53 percent up from Tuesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 55.92 Yuan (8.78 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, 2.53 percent up from Tuesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 90,406 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday, with a turnover of 5.06 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 199.81 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.62 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

2 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

24 minutes ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

29 minutes ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

36 minutes ago
 Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in ..

Police arrest Sajid Garma for his alleged role in attack on Bilal Yasin

52 minutes ago
 Commissioner for early completion of development s ..

Commissioner for early completion of development schemes

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.