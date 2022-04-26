UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 03:14 PM

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 79.83 Yuan (12.19 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 0.16 percent up from Monday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 30,822 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 2.46 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies.

Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

