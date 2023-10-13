Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) -- Carbon emissions allowances closed at 69.47 Yuan (9.51 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 1.83 percent up from Thursday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 2,090 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 145,197.15 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 220.84 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.16 billion yuan

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exc ..

ICA Congress Abu Dhabi, a leading platform for exchanging experiences, promoting ..

1 second ago
 Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

36 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

17 minutes ago
 Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

17 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

45 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

45 minutes ago
Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

17 minutes ago
 Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

17 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

17 minutes ago
 Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' c ..

Palestinian leader Abbas warns of 'second Nakba' catastrophe in Gaza

14 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as ..

JPMorgan Chase warns inflation could stay high as profits jump to $13.2 bn

14 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

2 hours ago

More Stories From World