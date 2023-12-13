Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) -- Carbon emission allowances closed at 64.42 Yuan (about 8.97 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, up 6.36 percent from Tuesday at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 324,372 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday with a turnover of more than 20.4 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded over 223 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of more than 6.3 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

3 hours ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

3 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

4 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

4 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

4 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

8 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

20 hours ago

More Stories From World