Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) -- Carbon emission allowances closed at 64.42 Yuan (about 8.97 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Wednesday, up 6.36 percent from Tuesday at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 324,372 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Wednesday with a turnover of more than 20.4 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded over 223 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of more than 6.3 billion yuan.