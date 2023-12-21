Guangdong carbon market closes higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Carbon emissions allowances closed at 64.81 Yuan (about 9.07 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 0.34 percent up from Wednesday at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 107 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday with a turnover of 6,944 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 223.44 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.33 billion yuan.