Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes higher

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Carbon emissions allowances closed at 64.81 Yuan (about 9.07 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 0.34 percent up from Wednesday at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 107 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday with a turnover of 6,944 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 223.44 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.33 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 trea ..

PHC seals 1, 013 outlets after raids on 4,623 treatment centers

36 minutes ago
 Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveil ..

Shah Rukh Khan ignites social media buzz by unveiling ‘Dunki’ teaser

51 minutes ago
 Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification ..

Khalid Khurshid awarded life-time disqualification to lead PTI in Gilgit-Baltist ..

2 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-11 ..

Maryam Nawaz decides to contest elections on NA-119 in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Global disruption as social networking giant X goe ..

Global disruption as social networking giant X goes down

4 hours ago
 Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce ..

Pakistan committed to work with ILO for workforce betterment: Sohrab

4 hours ago
Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against A ..

Khurram Shahzad ruled out of Test series against Australia

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2023

7 hours ago
 February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, ..

February elections: ECP's code stresses integrity, non-violence

16 hours ago
 Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

Ayaz Melo to begin on Thursday

16 hours ago
 Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border manage ..

Spain says EU migrant deal 'key' for border management

16 hours ago

More Stories From World