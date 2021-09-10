UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:15 PM

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 38.67 Yuan (about 6 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 2.5 percent down from Thursday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 5,314 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday, with a turnover of 205,516.54 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 196.900 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.485 billion yuan.

