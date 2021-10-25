UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 05:02 PM

GUANGZHOU, Oct. 25 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 43.39 Yuan (6.80 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, 0.41 percent down from Friday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 1,996 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of 86,614.08 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 197.117 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.494 billion yuan

