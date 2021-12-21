Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 56.68 yuan (about 9 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, down 1.32 percent from Monday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 21 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) --:Carbon emissions allowances closed at 56.68 Yuan (about 9 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, down 1.32 percent from Monday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 8,581 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday, with a turnover of 486,355.53 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.