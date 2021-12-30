UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 07:19 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 53.85 yuan (8.5 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Thursday, down 5.71 percent from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) -Carbon emissions allowances closed at 53.85 Yuan (8.5 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, down 5.71 percent from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 537,020 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 21.88 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 199.55 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.60 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Exchange China Guangzhou Buy December Market From Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing deve ..

Commissioner for timely completion of ongoing development schemes

3 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather in most parts of country

Partly cloudy weather in most parts of country

3 minutes ago
 Every state institution involved in real estate bu ..

Every state institution involved in real estate business: Islamabad High Court C ..

3 minutes ago
 DC directs to ensure deserving people registration ..

DC directs to ensure deserving people registration under Ehsaas Ration program: ..

3 minutes ago
 Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in Nat ..

Tarin introduces Supplementary finance bill in National Assembly

1 hour ago
 Khyber Mail engine derails at Mian Channu

Khyber Mail engine derails at Mian Channu

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.