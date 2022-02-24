UrduPoint.com

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 73.2 yuan (about 11.57 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 3.71 percent down from Wednesday, at China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China

A total of 10,586 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 774,870 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 201.39 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 4.72 billion yuan.

