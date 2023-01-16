Guangdong carbon market closes lower

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 74.23 yuan (about 11.06 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Monday, 1.83 percent down from Friday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 16 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) Carbon emissions allowances closed at 74.23 Yuan (about 11.06 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, 1.83 percent down from Friday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 14,203 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of about 1.05 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.