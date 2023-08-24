Guangdong carbon market closes lower

Carbon emissions allowances closed at 73.35 yuan (about 10.20 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 2.71 percent down from Wednesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in Chin

GUANGHOU,(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 73.35 Yuan (about 10.20 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Thursday, 2.71 percent down from Wednesday, at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 320,460 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Thursday, with a turnover of 24.39 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 220.55 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.14 billion yuan.