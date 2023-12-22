Open Menu

Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) -- Carbon emissions allowances closed at 63.99 Yuan (about 8.96 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Friday, 1.27 percent down from Thursday at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 126,935 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Friday with a turnover of 8.6 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 223.57 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.34 billion yuan.

