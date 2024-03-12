Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM
GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Carbon emissions allowances closed at 64.05 Yuan (8.93 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 1.29 percent down from Monday at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.
A total of 7,701 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday with a turnover of 493,229.05 yuan.
The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.
Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 224.626 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.410 billion yuan
Recent Stories
Current fiscal year poses significant challenge, says Finance Minister Aurangzeb
President Zardari decides not to withdraw salary amid economic challenges
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unve ..
The team of Muslim League Punjab congratulates Chaudhry Salik Hussain on assumin ..
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
More Stories From World
-
Fall of Ariel Henry, disputed prime minister of Haiti2 minutes ago
-
Pro-Ukraine militias stage attack on Russian border regions2 minutes ago
-
Fighting ongoing in Russian border regions: pro-Kyiv group2 minutes ago
-
Sugar futures close higher2 minutes ago
-
Myanmar to electrify 900 villages by 2024 through solar home system, mini grid2 minutes ago
-
Romania detains Andrew Tate over UK sex offence charges22 minutes ago
-
Spanish aid ship sails for Gaza as Israel-Hamas war grinds on22 minutes ago
-
Moscow says fought off multiple attacks on border regions22 minutes ago
-
Thai poll body asks court to dissolve reformist MFP party32 minutes ago
-
EU to recommend opening membership talks with Bosnia1 hour ago
-
Dubai Customs Elevates Employee Well-Being with Cutting-Edge Medical Center Unveiling1 hour ago
-
South Korean detained in Russia getting consular assistance2 hours ago