Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Guangdong carbon market closes lower

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Carbon emissions allowances closed at 64.05 Yuan (8.93 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Tuesday, 1.29 percent down from Monday at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 7,701 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Tuesday with a turnover of 493,229.05 yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 224.626 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.410 billion yuan

