Guangzhou condemns Qingdao to 7th straight CBA loss

ZHUJI,CHINA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Guangzhou Loong Lions handed the Qingdao Eagles their seventh consecutive loss, winning 114-94 in the 29th round of the 2020-21 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Tuesday.

Failing to restrict Dallas Moore and Isaac Haas from shooting, Qingdao saw the gap expand from three points to 18 points in the third quarter.

The Eagles fought back hard from the arc in the fourth quarter, but Chen Yingjun put a dampener on Qingdao's rally.

Continuing his recovery from a foot injury, Darius Adams got 18 points for Qingdao in 25 minutes, followed by Dakari Johnson with 22 points and captain Zhang Chengyu with 16 points.

For Guangzhou, Chen scored 21 points including three 3-pointers, Moore had 21 points, and Guo Kai added 16 points and 13 rebounds.

"The players carried out the gameplan much better than in previous games, and they kept a strong defense," said Guangzhou coach Guo Shiqiang.

Said Qingdao coach Wu Qinglong, "Guangzhou had 18 more rebounds than us, and this might be the worst record for us this season. We also had a very low shooting percentage from the arc."