Guangzhou-Lahore Flight Resumed On Dec 20

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2023 | 09:42 PM

China Southern Airlines, one of Asia's largest carriers, has resumed its Lahore-Guangzhou flights on December 20 after a suspension from February 27, 2019

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) China Southern Airlines, one of Asia's largest carriers, has resumed its Lahore-Guangzhou flights on December 20 after a suspension from February 27, 2019.

Aircraft Boeing flight No CZ6037 flew from Guangzhou and landed at Lahore Airport and flight No CZ 6038 took off from Lahore and reached Guangzhou on December 20.

The fully loaded flights signified passengers' soaring interest, a China Southern Airlines official told local media.

She said that flight operations will continue for three days a week on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Earlier, China Southern Airlines resumed air routes from Lahore to Urumqi, with the first direct flight took off from Allama Iqbal International Airport at 9:50 am on June 13.

The Urumqi-Lahore route was suspended on January 24, 2020, due to Covid-19 curbs on the aviation sector. The activity marked a defining moment for the resumption of flights after more than 3 years.

The flights are scheduled on a weekly basis, specifically on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The inception of the Air Silk Road has set in motion deep and synergic aviation integration between Pakistan and China.

After the onset of CSA flights from Lahore to Urumqi and Lahore to Guangzhou, air trips between both countries are highly likely to swell as Lahore, the hub of business and trade activities, is the capital of Punjab.

