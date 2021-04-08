Guantanamo Bay Not Equipped to Cope With Medical Issues Faced by Aging Detainees - Lawyer

The Guantanamo Bay detention center in Cuba is not equipped to deal with the medical issues faced by the facility's aging inmate population, Michel Paradis, a senior attorney at the US Department of Defense who has represented several detainees at the facility, told Sputnik in an interview

"Whatever the current prison conditions in Guantanamo are, Guantanamo is not equipped to handle medical issues robustly. They have to fly in doctors and equipment, including things like MRI machines, any time those are needed in Guantanamo and that's an incredibly labor and time-intensive process. It's also extremely expensive," Paradis remarked.

Since the start of the year, Lotfi Bin Ali and Ibrahim Othman Ibrahim Idris, both former Guantanamo inmates, died in Mauritania and Sudan, respectively. In both cases, the former detainees were said to have developed serious health issues during their time at the US-maintained detention facility.

Paradis said that he was in favor of doing "as many reviews as possible" to ensure that detainees are given "the humane treatment that anyone who is incarcerated by the United States government can and should receive," especially as the inmate population continues to age.

"We're now at a point where, 19 years later, the youngest detainees are, I think, in their early 40s. The oldest detainees are well into their 70s, and increasingly Guantanamo is becoming a gated elderly community in the Caribbean, and Guantanamo does not have the facilities to manage that," the lawyer said.

President Joe Biden's administration, since assuming office, has launched a formal review into the US military prison at Guantanamo Bay, and Jen Psaki, the White House spokesperson, has underlined the president's intention to eventually close the facility.

Lotfi Bin Ali was held at Guantanamo Bay without charge for 13 years before he was transferred to Kazakhstan. In 2016, Bin Ali told the New York Times that he suffered nightmares in which he was "at the bottom of a well and being suffocated" after leaving the controversial prison facility.

In a report published this past January, prominent rights group Amnesty International condemned the human rights violations carried out at Guantanamo Bay. The organization also criticized the lack of adequate medical care offered at the detention camp.