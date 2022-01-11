Guantanamo Inmate Approved for Transfer Out of Facility - Constitutional Rights Center

A longtime prisoner identified in military records as Gouled Hassan Dourad (Duran) and held without trial at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility has won approval to be transferred out, the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) A longtime prisoner identified in military records as Gouled Hassan Dourad (Duran) and held without trial at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility has won approval to be transferred out, the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) said in a statement on Monday.

"Mr. Duran is the first so-called 'high value; detainee previously held in secret CIA detention approved for transfer through the administrative Periodic Review board process," the statement said.

Duran was approved for transfer by a Periodic Review Board, at Guantanamo Bay, the statement noted.

"Mr. Duran has never posed a threat to the United States or its allies, and he never should have been detained," the statement said. "We look forward to working with the Biden administration to promptly transfer Mr. Duran and reunite him with his family."

The CCR has organized hundreds of attorneys to ensure that anyone held at the Guantanamo Bay detention facility who wanted legal representation could have it and has advocated for detainees in legal proceedings from Guantanamo to the US Supreme Court to the International Criminal Court of Justice, the statement added.