Guard Of US Consulate In Saudi Arabia Killed In Shootout Near Mission - Saudi Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Guard of US Consulate in Saudi Arabia Killed in Shootout Near Mission - Saudi Official

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) A Nepalese guard of the US Consulate in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah has been killed in a shootout between local law enforcement and an unknown gunman near the mission's building, an official spokesperson of the Mecca Province said Wednesday.

"At 6:45 p.m.

(local time, 15:45 GMT) Wednesday, a vehicle stopped outside the US Consulate in the city of Jeddah, and a man with a firearm in his hand stepped out. Law enforcement had to open fire, and he was killed in the exchange of fire. The Nepalese guard at the US Consulate was wounded during the shootout and later died," the official Saudi Press Agency quoted the spokesperson as saying.

