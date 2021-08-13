Guarded welcome for Kenyan troops in DR Congo flashpoint town

Kenyan soldiers poised to serve in the UN peacekeeping force in DR Congo have arrived in Beni but found a lukewarm reception in the flashpoint eastern city

Local resident Adriel Tsongo, 30, said the troops from the East African country, making their first mission to strife-torn North Kivu province, "inspire a little confidence".

But, he said, "We do not trust the UN, and we wonder if these Kenyans will make a difference."He took a swipe at the "very passive" UN force's FIB brigade, which was authorised in 2013 to take on a more offensive posture but is accused by locals of doing little to protect them from armed groups.