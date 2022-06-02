UrduPoint.com

Guardian Daily Says Russia Winning Economic War Against West

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 08:54 PM

The Guardian, a British newspaper, opined on Thursday that Russia is winning the economic war that the West has been waging since February in the hope of forcing it to back down on Ukraine

The daily said economic sanctions against Russia led to a hike in global fuel and food prices that have boosted Russia's budget coffers while putting a significant strain on Western economies.

It suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin has been playing a long game in the hope that the rising costs of sanctions would wear out the West.

The economic effect of a prolonged standoff was reportedly on everyone's mind as world leaders and bankers met in Davos last week. EU countries have seen inflation rates soar and are in for slow or even negative growth, reminiscent of the 1970s' stagflation.

Russia's economy is likewise expected to contract 8.5% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund, but the ruble is strong and Russia arguably has time to replace collapsing Western imports and explore the Asian energy markets. China, in particular, has been scooping up Russian oil and gas, doubling energy imports in April.

The Guardian argued that Russia will eventually feel sanctions pain as its stockpiles of goods shrink, but this is not likely to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Waiting for the economic blockade to work would be one way out, although collateral damage would be great, the daily said.

