Guardian to Cut 180 Jobs Due to Coronavirus-Linked Fall in Revenue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Guardian, a major UK daily newspaper, on Wednesday announced workforce reduction plans that would affect up to 180 employees amid the drop in the revenue and coronavirus-linked financial hardships in the UK media industry.

The Guardian is set to cut jobs in its editorial and commercial departments, including advertising and marketing roles. According to Katharine Viner, the editor-in-chief, and Annette Thomas, the chief executive of the Guardian Media Group (GMG), the newspaper's parent company, the drop in revenues was expected to be over 25 million Pounds ($31 million) this year.

"[The COVID-19 pandemic created an] unsustainable financial outlook for the Guardian," Viner and Thomas told staff in a joint statement, as quoted by the newspaper.

The GMG would still keep its free-to-read model and refrain from introducing a paywall system despite financial losses, according to the statement.

The job cut announcement came together with annual financial results, which covered 12 months to the end of March and showed that the Guardian's revenues fell even before the pandemic � from 224.5 million pounds in 2019 to 223.5 million in 2020. The GMG said that a rise in contributions from readers made up for a drop in income.

Earlier in July, Reach, the parent company of UK-based major newspapers, Mirror and Daily Express, also announced plans to cut some 550 jobs amid the pandemic. The media companies in the United Kingdom are seeing a significant drop in revenue in light of the pandemic-linked reduction in advertising demand.