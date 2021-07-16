UrduPoint.com
Guardian's Article Claiming Russia 'Agreed' To Support Trump Fake News - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

The Guardian's article claiming that the Russian leadership "agreed" to support Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential election is false and fake new, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

"I commented on this several times yesterday, it seems to me that there is nothing much more to comment on. This is a complete lie, a classic fake, just an example [of a fake news]," Peskov told reporters.

