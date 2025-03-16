Guardiola backs Man City to overcome anxiety in European race

(@FahadShabbir)

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City can still qualify for the Champions League despite admitting he could feel the mounting pressure in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Brighton.

City wasted a chance to return to the Premier League's top four after twice blowing the lead against fellow Champions League chasers Brighton at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola's side sit fifth in the table, with fourth-placed Chelsea in action at Arsenal on Sunday.

After winning four consecutive English titles, it is an unfamiliar position for City's players and fans, with Guardiola acknowledging there was a sense of nervousness around the club.

"Yes, definitely. Everybody feels the pressure. But it is what it is. We have to play better and after they will be back," he said.

"In the good moments they are there but, of course, they feel it when it is not good."

Guardiola remains optimistic that City will win their fight to qualify, with the top four guaranteed to make the Champions League, and fifth place also likely depending on the results of English clubs in Europe this term.

"I'm always confident, in that I am a master.

I do have moments when I can doubt but I find the right way, the positiveness in everything," said Guardiola, whose spluttering side lost 1-0 at Nottingham Forest in their previous game.

"I know it will be difficult for many reasons but we have nine games, nine finals."

Guardiola had no complaints about the result after Erling Haaland's penalty and an Omar Marmoush strike were cancelled out by Pervis Estupinan's free-kick and Abdukodir Khusanov's own goal.

"The performance was much, much, much better than the Nottingham Forest defeat," he said.

"We made good moments but they have fantastic players and they controlled us really well."

Guardiola's one moment of frustration was a second-half booking for Jeremy Doku for diving when the City winger had been jumping out of the way of a Jan Paul van Hecke challenge.

"If he doesn't jump, he can break his leg," said Guardiola, who also confirmed goalkeeper Ederson missed the game with an abdominal injury.

"Jeremy is not a diving player. They should know it but we didn't win or lose for those decisions."