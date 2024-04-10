Open Menu

Guardiola Benches De Bruyne, Ederson For Real Madrid Showdown

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Guardiola benches De Bruyne, Ederson for Real Madrid showdown

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has benched playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for the Champions League quarter-final first leg clash at Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Mateo Kovacic replaces the Belgian for the holders' visit to face the record 14-time winners, while Guardiola also opting for Stefan Ortega in goal over the more experienced Ederson.

Josko Gvardiol is fit to start at left-back for City while Manuel Akanji plays on the right of the defence in place of injured captain Kyle Walker at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Erling Haaland leads the line for the Premier League champions with able support from Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti opted to deploy Aurelien Tchouameni at the heart of defence alongside Antonio Rudiger, selecting him over natural centre-back Nacho Fernandez.

Madrid's top scorer Jude Bellingham joins Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in attack, with Los Blancos looking to avenge their thrashing by City in last season's semi-finals.

Line ups:

Real Madrid (4-4-2)

Andriy Lunin; Dani Carvajal (capt), Antonio Rudiger, Aurelien Tchouameni, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Jude Bellingham; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti (ITA)

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Stefan Ortega; Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Ruben Dias (capt), Josko Gvardiol; Rodri Hernandez, Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

Referee: Francois Letexier (FRA)

Related Topics

Injured Attack Visit Los Blancos Santiago Ita Madrid Bellingham From Top Real Madrid Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

23 minutes ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

23 minutes ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

33 minutes ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

23 minutes ago
 'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

23 minutes ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

23 minutes ago
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

1 hour ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

1 hour ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

2 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

2 hours ago
 Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies ..

Nobel-winning 'God particle' physicist Higgs dies aged 94

2 hours ago
 'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime min ..

'TikTok Taoiseach': Who is Ireland's new prime minister Simon Harris?

2 hours ago

More Stories From World