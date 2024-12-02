Open Menu

Guardiola Hits 'sacked In The Morning' Taunt For Six

Sumaira FH Published December 02, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola reminded Liverpool fans of his six Premier League titles in the past seven seasons after he was taunted towards the end of Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Anfield.

Guardiola was met with chants of "you're getting sacked in the morning" from the home support after City suffered a sixth defeat in seven games to fall 11 points behind the Reds at the top of the table.

The 53-year-old recently extended his contract at the Etihad to 2027, but has said he will not overstay his welcome if results do not improve.

Guardiola, though, could not resist hitting back by showing six fingers, one for each of his title triumphs.

Two of those came by denying Liverpool by a single point in 2018/19 and 2021/22.

"All the stadiums want to sack me, it started at Brighton (in City's 2-1 defeat on November 9)," said Guardiola.

