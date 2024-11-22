Open Menu

Guardiola Says 'I Could Not Leave Now' As He Signs New Manchester City Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 08:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pep Guardiola has extended his contract as manager of Premier League champions Manchester City for a further two seasons, saying Thursday "I could not leave now" with the club facing arguably the toughest period of his time at the Etihad Stadium.

There had been speculation the 53-year-old's City career could be coming to an end, with the club facing an uncertain future due to an ongoing hearing over 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations -- charges they deny completely.

City are also currently on a four-game losing streak in all competitions -- the worst of Guardiola's managerial career, excluding penalty shoot-outs -- although they are second in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool.

But reports emerged on Tuesday that Guardiola, who took over at City in 2016 and has since won a total of 18 trophies across all competitions, including six Premier League titles, would stay.

This was despite City's director of football Txiki Begiristain, a close ally of Guardiola, having already confirmed his exit at the end of the campaign.

Begiristain is to be replaced by Sporting Lisbon's Hugo Viana, a former Newcastle player.

But with City on an English record-breaking run of four successive top-flight titles, Guardiola -- who led the club to a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 2023 -- said he had changed his mind about this being his last season at the Etihad.

"Now I cannot leave," the Catalan boss said in an interview on the club's website after agreeing to remain at the Etihad until 2027.

"Maybe the four defeats were the reason why I felt I cannot leave."

Guardiola, who has repeatedly been asked about his future in recent weeks, added: "Since the beginning of the season I was thinking a lot in the moment, I will be honest, I thought (this season) should be the last one.

