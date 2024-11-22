Guardiola says 'I could not leave now' as he signs new Manchester City deal

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pep Guardiola has extended his contract as manager of Premier League champions Manchester City for a further two seasons, saying Thursday "I could not leave now" with the club facing arguably the toughest period of his time at the Etihad Stadium.

There had been speculation the 53-year-old's City career could be coming to an end, with the club facing an uncertain future due to an ongoing hearing over 115 breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations -- charges they deny completely.

City are also currently on a four-game losing streak in all competitions -- the worst of Guardiola's managerial career, excluding penalty shoot-outs -- although they are second in the Premier League, five points behind leaders Liverpool.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Guardiola, whose previous deal expires at the end of this season, would stay even though City's director of football Txiki Begiristain, a close ally, had already confirmed his exit at the end of the campaign.

Yet in an interview with the club's media channels following Thursday's announcement of his contract extension, Guardiola said he had felt this would be his last season at the Etihad only to suggest the club's current position had led him to change his mind.

"I felt I could not leave now, simple as that," he said.

"Don't ask me the reason why. Maybe the four defeats were the reason why and I felt I cannot leave. I felt the club still want me or had the fact that we were together and that's the reason why we sign."

He added: "I enjoy being here. I like my job. I like being the manager of this club.

"I said many times from many, many years ago, the moment I will not have that feeling, even under contract, I will ring my chairman and CEO and say the best for the club right now is I have to leave.

"I don't have that feeling right now and that's why I extended a little bit longer."

- 'Really special feeling' -

Guardiola took over at City in 2016 and has since won a total of 18 trophies across all competitions, including six Premier League titles with the last four coming in succession -- an English record.

He led City to a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 2023, while the club also won the League Cup four years in a row under him between 2018 and 2021.

Guardiola, who previously enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player and coach at Barcelona before taking charge of German giants Bayern Munich, said in an initial club statement: "Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together.

"I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons."

He added: "Thank you to everyone for continuing to trust and support me - the owner, the chairman Khaldoon (Al Mubarak), Ferran (Soriano), Txiki (Begiristain), the players and of course the fans... everyone connected to Manchester City. It has always been an honour, a pleasure and a privilege to be here.

"I have said this many times before, but I have everything a manager could ever wish for, and I appreciate that so much. Hopefully now we can add more trophies to the ones we have already won. That will be my focus."

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "Like every City fan, I am delighted that Pep's journey with Manchester City will continue; allowing his dedication, passion and innovative thinking to continue to shape the landscape of the game."