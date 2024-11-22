Open Menu

Guardiola Signs New Two-year Manchester City Contract

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Guardiola signs new two-year Manchester City contract

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pep Guardiola has extended his contract as Manchester City manager for a further two seasons, the Premier League champions announced Thursday.

The 53-year-old Spaniard would have been out of contract on July 1 next year, but has now agreed a new two-year contract extension.

Guardiola's decision to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium is a boost to City as they wait to discover if they will be punished after being charged with 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules -- charges the club deny completely.

Guardiola took charge at City in 2016 and has since led them to six Premier League titles, with the last four coming in succession -- an English record.

He led City to a league, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 2023, while the club also won the League Cup four years in a row under him between 2018 and 2021.

Guardiola, who previously enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player and coach at Barcelona before taking charge of German giants Bayern Munich, said: "Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together.

"I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons."

Related Topics

Football German Barcelona July 2016 2018 Manchester City Bayern Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empo ..

"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"

4 hours ago
 Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

10 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

10 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

10 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

10 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

11 hours ago
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

11 hours ago
 Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

12 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

13 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

13 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

15 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

17 hours ago

More Stories From World