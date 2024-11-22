Guardiola Signs New Two-year Manchester City Contract
Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 02:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Pep Guardiola has extended his contract as Manchester City manager for a further two seasons, the Premier League champions announced Thursday.
The 53-year-old Spaniard would have been out of contract on July 1 next year, but has now agreed a new two-year contract extension.
Guardiola's decision to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium is a boost to City as they wait to discover if they will be punished after being charged with 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules -- charges the club deny completely.
Guardiola took charge at City in 2016 and has since led them to six Premier League titles, with the last four coming in succession -- an English record.
He led City to a league, FA Cup and Champions League treble in 2023, while the club also won the League Cup four years in a row under him between 2018 and 2021.
Guardiola, who previously enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player and coach at Barcelona before taking charge of German giants Bayern Munich, said: "Manchester City means so much to me. This is my ninth season here; we have experienced so many amazing times together.
"I have a really special feeling for this football club. That is why I am so happy to be staying for another two more seasons."
