Guardiola Urges Troubled Man City To Fight For Champions League Place
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Nottingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City flops that Champions League qualification will not "fall from the sky" after a painful 1-0 defeat at top four rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
Guardiola's side were humbled yet again in their wretched campaign when Callum Hudson-Odoi beat City keeper Ederson at the near post in the 83rd minute.
City's ninth league defeat of the season -- their most since 2019-20 -- leaves them anxiously looking over their shoulder in the top-four race.
To get back in Europe's elite club competition next season, Guardiola knows City must find a way to shake off the lethargy that has gripped them throughout their astonishing decline.
"We have to win games. We don't win enough games in a row to be secure. We have 10 games left, we have to win a lot of games to qualify. This is how it is," he said.
"To find a way we have to play better. We have to do something, it doesn't come from the sky. Of course the situation is what it is.
"Ten games left, starting against Brighton next Saturday, international break afterwards and we'll see what happens."
In keeping with City's error-strewn season, Ederson made a hash of Hudson-Odoi's winner, allowing the former Chelsea forward to squeeze in his shot at the near post.
Fourth-placed City are four points behind third-placed Forest and only one ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, who host lowly Leicester on Sunday.
Despite their predicament, Guardiola refused to blame Ederson for their latest loss.
"It is what it is, we can't blame a player, I prefer to praise than blame," he said.
"I didn't see the action. It happens in football, nothing to say."
- 'Gives you confidence' -
City's first league defeat to Forest since 1997 was the latest highlight in a memorable campaign for Nuno Espirito Santo's men.
But Nuno remains grounded and insists the victory does not guarantee they will qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1980-81.
"We are very happy. We did a very good game against a tough team," he said.
"We are talking about the best teams around. It always gives you the confidence that you can compete well against such good players.
"It allows us to grow as a team, but it doesn't change the opponent ahead of you because the Premier League is very tough. Every good performance we have and every good result we have is always what we look for.
"It doesn't change anything. It's about the focus and the approach of the games. Let's enjoy the journey together. The players are doing amazing, the fans are giving us help, so let's keep on enjoying."
Forest legend Stuart Pearce is currently recovering in hospital in Canada after falling ill on a flight home from Las Vegas.
And Nuno sent his best wishes to Pearce on a day when Forest's performance encapsulated the passion and pride that were the former England defender's calling cards.
"Stuart is not just a legend of our club, he is part of our family," Nuno said. "We all send him our very best wishes and hope he has a full and fast recovery."
