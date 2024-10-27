Guardiola Vows To Learn From Rock-bottom Southampton After Tight Win
Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Pep Guardiola claimed he can learn from Southampton manager Russell Martin after the Premier League's bottom side made Manchester City sweat for their 1-0 win on Saturday.
Despite failing to win a single league match this season, Southampton frustrated City for long spells at the Etihad Stadium.
Erling Haaland's fifth-minute opener could have been the signal for a City rout, but Southampton stuck to Martin's principles and made life challenging for the champions.
Cameron Archer hit the crossbar on the stroke of half-time and City missed several chances to deliver a knockout blow.
Impressed by Martin's tactics, Guardiola said: "Today it was not how Southampton defend deep it was how good they play with the ball with the keeper and the movement.
"It's a good game to learn as a manager. I am going to learn a lot with Russell because they did really well. We were humble and accepted that they did really well."
Unbeaten City sit top of the table, but will surrender first place to Liverpool if Arne Slot's team win at title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.
Guardiola will be keeping an eye on that result while he digests the lessons of a hard-fought clash with lowly Southampton.
"I'm a big believer for the process to the build-up. I prefer the players get the ball to the feet, not the teeth," he said.
"When that happens it's because it was an incredible process. We were not sloppy, we were not flat but we struggled to regain the ball because they are really good.
"I'm a spectator, when I see the opponent do the things I like to do with my team and they do it really well, I make a compliment. I'm sure I will learn. Some movements, the reasons why they do it."
After narrow wins over Fulham, Wolves and Southampton in their last three league games, Guardiola made a point of praising the Premier League's depth of talent.
"It's not easy, but we created enough chances to win better. I like to win in that way, as it proved in the last two games against Wolves and Southampton, who right now are bottom of the league and look how difficult," he said.
"I don't have any complaints about my team because when the opponent is good you have to accept it. This is what happened."
