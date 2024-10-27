Open Menu

Guardiola Vows To Learn From Rock-bottom Southampton After Tight Win

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2024 | 01:20 AM

Guardiola vows to learn from rock-bottom Southampton after tight win

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Pep Guardiola claimed he can learn from Southampton manager Russell Martin after the Premier League's bottom side made Manchester City sweat for their 1-0 win on Saturday.

Despite failing to win a single league match this season, Southampton frustrated City for long spells at the Etihad Stadium.

Erling Haaland's fifth-minute opener could have been the signal for a City rout, but Southampton stuck to Martin's principles and made life challenging for the champions.

Cameron Archer hit the crossbar on the stroke of half-time and City missed several chances to deliver a knockout blow.

Impressed by Martin's tactics, Guardiola said: "Today it was not how Southampton defend deep it was how good they play with the ball with the keeper and the movement.

"It's a good game to learn as a manager. I am going to learn a lot with Russell because they did really well. We were humble and accepted that they did really well."

Unbeaten City sit top of the table, but will surrender first place to Liverpool if Arne Slot's team win at title rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

Guardiola will be keeping an eye on that result while he digests the lessons of a hard-fought clash with lowly Southampton.

"I'm a big believer for the process to the build-up. I prefer the players get the ball to the feet, not the teeth," he said.

"When that happens it's because it was an incredible process. We were not sloppy, we were not flat but we struggled to regain the ball because they are really good.

"I'm a spectator, when I see the opponent do the things I like to do with my team and they do it really well, I make a compliment. I'm sure I will learn. Some movements, the reasons why they do it."

After narrow wins over Fulham, Wolves and Southampton in their last three league games, Guardiola made a point of praising the Premier League's depth of talent.

"It's not easy, but we created enough chances to win better. I like to win in that way, as it proved in the last two games against Wolves and Southampton, who right now are bottom of the league and look how difficult," he said.

"I don't have any complaints about my team because when the opponent is good you have to accept it. This is what happened."

Related Topics

Liverpool Southampton Sunday From Top Manchester City Arsenal Premier League

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

7 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

7 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

7 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

14 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

16 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

16 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

1 day ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

1 day ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

1 day ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

1 day ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World