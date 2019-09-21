UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Guards Chief Warns Any Country That Attacks Iran Will Be 'main Battlefield'

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 01:17 PM

Guards chief warns any country that attacks Iran will be 'main battlefield'

The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict's "main battlefield"

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned Saturday that any country that attacks the Islamic republic will see its territory turn into the conflict's "main battlefield".

"Whoever wants their land to become the main battlefield, go ahead," Guards commander Hossein Salami told a news conference in Tehran. "We will never allow any war to encroach upon Iran's territory."

Related Topics

Iran Tehran

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

17 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

17 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

47 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

1 hour ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.