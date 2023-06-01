UrduPoint.com

Guatemala Agrees to Work With US On New Plan to Cut Illegal Migration - White House

Guatemala has made an agreement with visiting senior US officials to take major steps to drastically reduce illegal migration into the United States, the White House announced in a press release on Thursday

"As a result of this meeting (on Wednesday), the two governments jointly commit to take a series of critical steps to humanely reduce irregular migration and expand legal pathways under the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection," the release said.

Guatemala and the United States have announced a comprehensive program to manage irregular migration, including as the first step the implementation of a six-month pilot phase of "Oficinas de Movilidad Segura," the White House said.

"This program will facilitate access to lawful pathways to the United States and other countries, family reunification, and access to temporary work visas. These offices will begin accepting appointments ...on June 12, 2023," the release explained.

The United States and Guatemala will also deepen cooperation on border security and will continue to address the root causes of irregular migration, the White House said.

