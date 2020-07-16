Guatemala Awaiting Further Trial Results for COVID-19 Drug Avifavir Before Placing Order

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Guatemala's Ministry of Health will wait to see the results from the third phase of trials conducted on the Russian-made COVID-19 drug Avifavir before placing an order, the Russian embassy in the Central American country told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The Guatemalan Ministry of Health believes that it is necessary to await the third phase of the Avifavir clinical trials. Consequently, the Russian embassy has not sent an official proposal for the purchase of the drug to Guatemala," Arseny Rebrov, a representative of the Russian Embassy in Guatemala City, said.

In an op-ed published by the US magazine Newsweek on Tuesday, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev said that more than 50 countries have submitted purchase requests for the Russian-made drug, which has proven to be 90 percent effective in treating COVID-19 during trials.

Dmitriev earlier said that Latin American countries with a high incidence of the coronavirus disease would be the first to receive the treatment, and Brazil, Colombia, and Panama are some of the nations in the region to have already expressed interest.

In late May, Avifavir became the first treatment for COVID-19 to receive the approval of the Russian Ministry of Health.