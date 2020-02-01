UrduPoint.com
Guatemala Bans Entry For Foreigners Who Recently Visited China Amid Coronavirus Fears

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 01:50 AM

Guatemala Bans Entry for Foreigners Who Recently Visited China Amid Coronavirus Fears

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said Friday that his country was banning foreigners from entering if they had visited China in the previous two weeks.

"We prohibit the entry to those people... who have been to China during the previous 15 days," he told reporters during a visit to La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City.

He said that a sanitary alert had been declared at the Central American nation's sea ports, airports and border crossings in response to the Chinese coronavirus outbreak.

None of the countries in Latin American have confirmed infection with the virus, which has spread across China since December, sickening almost 10,000 people. It has been exported to over 20 other countries, including the United States and Canada.

