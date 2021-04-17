Guatemala Bans Entry from UK, Brazil, South Africa Over New COVID-19 Strains - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Guatemala will limit entry into the country for people who have visited the United Kingdom, Brazil or South Africa within two prior weeks due to the new mutated strains of COVID-19 that were originally detected in those countries, President Alejandro Giammattei has said.

On Friday, the government introduced new restrictions to stem the spread of the disease, which will last through the end of April.

The authorities further decided "to limit entry in the Republic of Guatemala for foreigners who stayed in Brazil, the United Kingdom and also South Africa within last 14 days before entering the country's territory," Giammattei said in a video address posted on his Twitter page.

The president specified that the restriction will not be applied to Guatemalan citizens who live abroad, accredited diplomats, plane crews and humanitarian missions. They will have to undergo mandatory testing upon arrival and a five-day quarantine.

The measure enters force on Saturday and will remain in effect through April 30.

This is not the first time Guatemala limits entry from the UK and South Africa over the new coronavirus strains as a similar ban was in effect from late December to February.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Latin American country has confirmed a total of 210,667 cases, including 7,160 deaths. Guatemala's overall population is about 14 million.