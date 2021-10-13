Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy

(@FahadShabbir)

The Guatemalan Ministry of Culture and Sports has condemned acts of vandalism directed at historical monuments in the capital, after protesters against colonial legacy tried to demolish statues of Christopher Columbus and former President Jose Maria Reina Barrios, who ruled the country from 1892-1898 and is accused of genocide

"We condemn the acts of vandalism and irreparable damage inflicted on several city monuments and historical heritage this morning," the government said in a statement, issued overnight Wednesday.

Videos spread on social media show protesters trying to pull the statues off their pedestals with ropes, in one case breaking off a part of the figure.

The protest was linked to the Columbus Day, which is celebrated in the United States, Canada and Europe on the second Monday in October.

In Guatemala the day is known as the Indigenous Resistance Day in view of the negative public sentiment against the commemoration of Columbus' arrival to the American continents in the late XV century. The celebrations are aimed at drawing attention to the sufferings of indigenous communities during the colonial era.

The country's police released footage of one of the arrested vandals, calling the attacks on monuments illegal.

Former colonies, including Latin American countries, have recently stepped up efforts to reassess their historical heritage, including monuments and other symbols of the colonial past.