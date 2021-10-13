UrduPoint.com

Guatemala Condemns Attempts To Topple Several Statues To Protest Colonial Legacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 02:17 PM

Guatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy

The Guatemalan Ministry of Culture and Sports has condemned acts of vandalism directed at historical monuments in the capital, after protesters against colonial legacy tried to demolish statues of Christopher Columbus and former President Jose Maria Reina Barrios, who ruled the country from 1892-1898 and is accused of genocide

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Guatemalan Ministry of Culture and sports has condemned acts of vandalism directed at historical monuments in the capital, after protesters against colonial legacy tried to demolish statues of Christopher Columbus and former President Jose Maria Reina Barrios, who ruled the country from 1892-1898 and is accused of genocide.

"We condemn the acts of vandalism and irreparable damage inflicted on several city monuments and historical heritage this morning," the government said in a statement, issued overnight Wednesday.

Videos spread on social media show protesters trying to pull the statues off their pedestals with ropes, in one case breaking off a part of the figure.

The protest was linked to the Columbus Day, which is celebrated in the United States, Canada and Europe on the second Monday in October.

In Guatemala the day is known as the Indigenous Resistance Day in view of the negative public sentiment against the commemoration of Columbus' arrival to the American continents in the late XV century. The celebrations are aimed at drawing attention to the sufferings of indigenous communities during the colonial era.

The country's police released footage of one of the arrested vandals, calling the attacks on monuments illegal.

Former colonies, including Latin American countries, have recently stepped up efforts to reassess their historical heritage, including monuments and other symbols of the colonial past.

Related Topics

Century Protest Police Sports Europe Canada Social Media Guatemala Columbus United States October From Government

Recent Stories

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for t ..

Mubadala World Tennis Championship makes way for the best in women’s game

6 minutes ago
 China's power use up 6.8 pct in September

China's power use up 6.8 pct in September

3 minutes ago
 Int'l Rural Women Day to be marked on Oct 15

Int'l Rural Women Day to be marked on Oct 15

3 minutes ago
 Central Bank, ADGM to cooperate on development of ..

Central Bank, ADGM to cooperate on development of UAE FinTech sector

21 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports three new imported COVID-19 case ..

Hong Kong reports three new imported COVID-19 cases

3 minutes ago
 China's cinema screen count tops 80,000

China's cinema screen count tops 80,000

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.