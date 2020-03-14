Guatemala Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Country - President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) is confirmed in Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday.

"The patient is a Guatemalan citizen who arrived from Italy yesterday with his family ...

now this is official, we have the first case," Giammattei said during a press conference.

According to the president, the COVID-19 infected patient was rushed to the hospital straight from the airport.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has surpassed 137,000, with a death toll of more than 5,000. More than 69,000 people have recovered from the disease.