Guatemala Declares State of Calamity Over Coronavirus Fears - President

Guatemala has declared a state of calamity in hopes of averting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from neighboring countries, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Guatemala has declared a state of calamity in hopes of averting the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from neighboring countries, President Alejandro Giammattei said on Friday.

While Guatemala has not registered any coronavirus cases, infections have been recorded in several nearby Latin American nations, including Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Brazil and Ecuador.

"At a meeting of the Council of Ministers, we decided to declare a state of public calamity throughout the nation's territory. The decree takes immediate effect upon publication. We are tightening border controls," Giammattei wrote on Twitter.

The most recent statistics indicate that over 97,000 people have been infected with the disease worldwide, with the death toll exceeding 3,300. At the same time, more than 55,400 people have recovered.