Guatemala Extends Coronavirus-Related Restrictions, Including Curfew, Until May 4

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The Guatemalan authorities extended the disaster regime due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), including curfew, until May 4, the country's government said.

"The special presidential powers due to the disaster regime have been extended until May 4 to avoid the spread of the virus," it said.

In particular, the curfew in the country from 18:00 to 04:00 remains, it is necessary to wear masks in public places, shopping centers will still be closed, religious services and other events involving a large number of people are banned.

Guatemala has 500 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 15 deaths and 49 recoveries.