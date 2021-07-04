Guatemala Gets Fourth Delivery of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Government

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The fourth batch of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus has arrived at La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, the country's government informs.

According to video footage from the airport, released on the Guatemalan government's Twitter page on Saturday, the Sputnik V shots will be given to teachers and Guatemalan education workers starting from Monday.

The next Sputnik V delivery to Guatemala is planned for Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) told Sputnik that two planes carrying batches of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine were expected to arrive in Guatemala over the next two weeks.

The emergency use of Sputnik V was approved in Guatemala in late February. According to Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo, his country is holding talks with Russia to revise the Sputnik V contract to include the one-component Sputnik Light shot.