Guatemala Hit By 6.2-magnitude Earthquake

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2022

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck western Guatemala early Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck western Guatemala early Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, which had a depth of 84 kilometers (52 miles), was just under 100 kilometers southwest of the capital, Guatemala City.

The Central American country is in a risk zone for earthquakes, located at a meeting point of three tectonic plates.

