Guatemala Introduces 24-Hour Curfew As Number Of COVID-19 Cases Rises - Reports

Sat 23rd May 2020 | 01:05 PM

Guatemala has introduced an around-the-clock curfew until Monday as the number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus continues to increase in the country, local media reported

SAN SALVADOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Guatemala has introduced an around-the-clock curfew until Monday as the number of those diagnosed with the coronavirus continues to increase in the country, local media reported.

Latin America has become the new hotbed of the coronavirus pandemic with Brazil being the worst-hit country in the region. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the daily number of COVID-19 cases in Latin American countries has surpassed that in the United States and Europe. For example, on Wednesday, the WHO confirmed 106,000 new cases of the disease globally � the highest daily increase since the outbreak � with most cases being recorded in Latin American states.

According to the Prensa Libre newspaper, the curfew in Guatemala was implemented on Friday afternoon in a bid to curb the spread of the virus, as there has been a surge in the daily number of infections since last week with 231 cases being registered over the past 24 hours.

Such a spike in the daily increase, according to the country's authorities, is triggered by the mass arrival of migrants deported from the United States, which has the largest global number of infections so far, since the outbreak.

So far, the health authorities have confirmed a total of 2,743 cases of the coronavirus, including 51 fatalities. More than a hundred of the cases were detected in migrants from the US.

