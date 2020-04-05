Guatemala Introduces New Travel Restrictions to Limit Spread of COVID-19 - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) People in Guatemala will now have to obey new domestic travel restrictions as the government tries to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has announced.

Starting from Sunday, Guatemalan citizens will not be allowed to leave the department where they live, Giammattei said on Saturday, at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the Guatemalan president, personal trips to any part of the republic are being restricted, but business trips are not subject to the new restrictions, which will last from April 5-12.

In the same period alcohol sales will be restricted and alcohol consumption will not be allowed in public places.

According to the latest update from the Guatemalan Health Ministry, over 60 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country; two deaths from COVID-19 have been registered in Guatemala.

According to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, there are over 1 million coronavirus cases confirmed globally and over 64,600 deaths from COVID-19.

In March, Guatemala and Chile banned the entry of foreigners in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus.