Guatemala Not Seeking Refund From Russia Over Vaccine Delays - Health Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Guatemala is not seeking a refund from Russia over Sputnik V vaccine delays at the moment, as talks to renegotiate the deal continue, Health Minister Amelia Flores said, retracting her previous remarks.

On Tuesday, Flores told the parliament that the government is asking Russia to return money paid for a batch of Sputnik V vaccines over a delay in shipments, but noted that the Central American country is ready to pay for the shots upon delivery.

"There is a letter seeking the renegotiation of the contract [on vaccine supply], but at the moment it does not imply the return of the money," Flores said, as quoted by the Prensa Libre newspaper on Wednesday.

Guatemala has so far received only a small part of Russian vaccine doses. Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo said that the sides are negotiating to revise the Sputnik V contract to include the one-component Sputnik Light vaccine.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund told Sputnik on Wednesday that two planes carrying batches of Sputnik V will arrive in Guatemala this week and next week.