Guatemala Prosecutors Raid International NGO Over Alleged Child Abuse
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Guatemalan attorney general's office on Thursday raided the offices of an international non-governmental organization as part of an investigation into alleged abuses against children, an official said.
A spokesperson for Save the Children confirmed shortly afterward that officials had arrived at its offices in Guatemala City, but declined to give more details.
The operation was the result of "a transnational investigation of great significance, since it concerns actions that could be related to violations and abuses against Guatemalan children," state prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche said in a video published on social media.
Authorities in the US state of Texas were involved in the case, he said.
The operation involves an "inspection, search and seizure of evidence," added Curruchiche, who heads the special prosecutor's office against impunity.
