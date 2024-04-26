Open Menu

Guatemala Prosecutors Raid International NGO Over Alleged Child Abuse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Guatemala prosecutors raid international NGO over alleged child abuse

Guatemala City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Guatemalan attorney general's office on Thursday raided the offices of an international non-governmental organization as part of an investigation into alleged abuses against children, an official said.

A spokesperson for Save the Children confirmed shortly afterward that officials had arrived at its offices in Guatemala City, but declined to give more details.

The operation was the result of "a transnational investigation of great significance, since it concerns actions that could be related to violations and abuses against Guatemalan children," state prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche said in a video published on social media.

Authorities in the US state of Texas were involved in the case, he said.

The operation involves an "inspection, search and seizure of evidence," added Curruchiche, who heads the special prosecutor's office against impunity.

Related Topics

Social Media Guatemala

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024

3 hours ago
 ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Irela ..

ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..

7 hours ago
 Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up again ..

Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan

12 hours ago
 Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26

12 hours ago
 Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings n ..

Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk

12 hours ago
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches ..

Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee

12 hours ago
 Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till M ..

Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17

12 hours ago
 Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ l ..

Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched

13 hours ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office

13 hours ago
 AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’ ..

AJLAC announces 5th Conference titled ‘People’s Mandate: Safeguarding Civil ..

13 hours ago
 Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investme ..

Pak-US officials engage to enhance trade, investment ties

13 hours ago

More Stories From World