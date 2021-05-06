Guatemala Receives First Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - Foreign Ministry
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 02:30 AM
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Guatemala has received the first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Foreign Ministry said.
The emergency use of Sputnik V was greenlighted in Guatemala in late February.
"The first batch of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has already arrived in Guatemala," the ministry said in a statement on late Wednesday.
The Latin American nation is currently using the Moderna and AstraZeneca drugs as part of the vaccination campaign.