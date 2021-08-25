UrduPoint.com

Guatemala Receives New Batch Of 400,000 Sputnik V Doses - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Guatemala Receives New Batch of 400,000 Sputnik V Doses - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Guatemalan Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the country has received a fresh supply of 400,000 shots of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

"The 400,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine that have arrived have been sent to the National Biological Center, where they will be stored at a temperature of -18 to -20 °C  [-0.4 to - 4 degrees Fahrenheit] before being transferred to regional health authorities," the ministry tweeted.

The emergency use of the Russian vaccine was approved in Guatemala in late February.

Last month, the country's government and the Russian Direct Investment Fund renegotiated a contract on vaccine doses due to delays in previous deliveries. Under the new deal, Guatemala will receive half of the previous order, or 8 million Sputnik V shots, that had been prepaid by the country's government.

To date, the Russian vaccine has been approved in 69 countries with a total population exceeding 3.7 billion people.

Related Topics

Russia Guatemala February Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

1 hour ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

1 hour ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

2 hours ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

2 hours ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

2 hours ago
 EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as ne ..

EU urges US to secure Kabul airport 'as long as necessary'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.