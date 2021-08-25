Guatemala Receives New Batch of 400,000 Sputnik V Doses - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Guatemalan Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the country has received a fresh supply of 400,000 shots of the Russian-made coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V.

"The 400,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine that have arrived have been sent to the National Biological Center, where they will be stored at a temperature of -18 to -20 °C [-0.4 to - 4 degrees Fahrenheit] before being transferred to regional health authorities," the ministry tweeted.

The emergency use of the Russian vaccine was approved in Guatemala in late February.

Last month, the country's government and the Russian Direct Investment Fund renegotiated a contract on vaccine doses due to delays in previous deliveries. Under the new deal, Guatemala will receive half of the previous order, or 8 million Sputnik V shots, that had been prepaid by the country's government.

To date, the Russian vaccine has been approved in 69 countries with a total population exceeding 3.7 billion people.