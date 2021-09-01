UrduPoint.com

Guatemala Receives New Batch Of Russia's Sputnik V Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Guatemala said it has received a new batch of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Institute.

"The second component of the Sputnik V vaccine has arrived in Guatemala, this will allow us to complete the vaccination of Guatemalans who received the first dose on schedule," the country's Health Ministry said on Twitter.

The ministry said the Russian vaccine is supplied to 18 regional divisions, depending on the availability of conditions for transportation and storage.

To date, the Guatemalan authorities have vaccinated 4.4 million citizens against COVID-19 with various vaccines, with 1.1 million of them receiving both shots.

