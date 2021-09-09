Guatemala Starts Vaccination Against COVID-19 for All Citizens Aged Over 18

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced the expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination program to all adults in the country.

"Anyone over the age of 18 can visit the nearest vaccination center," Giammattei wrote on Twitter.

"The vaccine is safe and can save lives, we need everyone's participation to defeat the disease. We will continue working to vaccinate all citizens," he said.